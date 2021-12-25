Mediaset Christmas 2021 programming

What is the Mediaset program for Christmas Eve? Here is a TV guide on free-to-air channels for December 25, 2021. Room for a pinch of Italian comedy.

Mediaset Christmas 2021

There really is something for everyone on the evening of December 25, 2021. Christmas is celebrated with Mediaset in a decidedly varied way. Michelle Hunziker presents the children’s version of her hit show, All Together Now, which also returns tonight. On Italia 1 and Rete 4, instead, space for two films that will capture the public. On the one hand, the famous comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, grappling with their only Christmas film. On the other hand, an ageless historical and sentimental drama, Gone with the Wind. A film for true cinema fans.

Mediaset 20 continues in the transmission of the Peter Jackson trilogy, proposing the second chapter of The Lord of the Rings – The two towers. There is also room for Ethan Hunt, aka Tom Cruise, back on the pitch in an impossible mission. A classic of the genre, as it is, but of the comedy, Selvaggi. A journey back in time to 1995, with a stellar cast. Italian comedy that knows how to show different human types, with truly hilarious effects.

Channel 5, 9.20 pm – All Together Now – Kids

Italy 1, 21.28 – The band of Santas

Network 4, 8.30 pm – Gone with the wind

Mediaset 20, 9.05 pm – The Lord of the Rings – The two towers

Iris, 9.00 pm – Mission: Impossible 2

Channel 34, 9.00 pm – Savages

