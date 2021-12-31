Mediaset earthquake: big players ready to give up everything

Earthquake in the Mediaset house. The television group in the hands of Pier Silvio Berlusconi is experiencing, in recent weeks, a period of profound change. The big historical names of the Biscione could also pay the price.

Times change, men change, company strategies change. Even if a company that deals with television is, in many ways, particular, since it has to make many variables converge, often irreconcilable. The varied tastes of the public to be associated with other needs is only one of the problems and not even the most complicated.

For some time now Pier Silvio Berlusconi, in his role as president and CEO of RTI, the company that coordinates all the television activities of the Mediaset group, is giving a decisive turn to the publishing plan of the group. The cancellation of some historical newspapers, combined with the apparently temporary cut of some programs, are the clearest sign of this radical change of direction.

At the expense of some historical big names of Mediaset networks, such as …

Changes always lead to great reflections and, in the field of television, these are absolutely indispensable when it comes to radically changing a successful broadcast. Winning team does not change it is a motto that is almost always followed even in the button rooms of television companies. Almost always exactly.

TV BLOG has launched news that could be seen as a possible confirmation of the earthquake taking place in the Cologno Monzese company. There is talk of a sensational farewell, being of La Gialappa’s Band. According to the site, the historic trio participated, on Tuesday 21 December, for the last time, on the show Le Iene. Also for Nicola Savino it could have been a farewell. But what’s going on, why these goodbyes?

The trio’s contract with Mediaset expires at the end of the month, given that the renewal that took place in 2020 set the term of the relationship exactly for that date, except for a further renewal that has not yet taken place. By now, a few hours before the end of the year, it could be assumed that there could be a separation. What will happen now?

Future hypotheses

For Marco Santin, Carlo Taranto And Giorgio Gherarducci, that is the brilliant trio that makes up La Gialappa’s Band, a period is foreseen in which the offers will have to be evaluated, which will certainly not be long in coming. For them they speak 35 years of television in which they supported various presenters, such as Claudio Bisio, always getting great acclaim, including those from critics.

Even the historical program of the Mediaset networks, Le Iene, could undergo a change. In fact, Nicola Savino, presenter for about five years, in a recent interview with DiPiù and NuovoTv spoke of a possible farewell to the program in the near future. We just have to wait for new updates!