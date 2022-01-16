Mediaset, from January 17th the numbering of some TV channels changes: the news

Simultaneously with the launch of the new Mediaset channel, which should see the light on digital terrestrial and satellite, the Biscione announced that from January 17, 2022 the numbering of an important channel will change.

It is about Mediaset Italy 2, which will be broadcast on position 49 recently vacated by Spike TV from next Monday. In fact, Italia 2 is currently being conveyed to number 66, which will be occupied by Radio 105 TV, while LCN 67, previously occupied by Viacom’s VH1, will carry R101 TV, with VH1 instead moving to 167. Also from the Mediaset front, we point out that Radio Subasio TV will be broadcast at number 157.

In terms of change of composition of the Muxes, we point out that the channels Iris, La5, Italia 2 and R101 TV will arrive on Mediaset’s Mux 1.

Clearly, in order to hook up all these new features, users will be required to tune the equipment (decoder and TV), otherwise as of next Monday they risk being unable to see the channels affected by the change of frequencies, some of which (such as Italia 2) they are especially popular with younger people for their programming. Obviously we will also update you in the coming weeks should there be further news from this front and from DVB-T2, so the refarming process is still in progress.