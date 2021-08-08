Mediaset Games, Spain focuses on video games

Mediaset enters the world of video games: happens, at least in Spain, where Mediaset España, in fact, in recent weeks it announced the creation of an exclusively dedicated branch the development of games inspired by TV series or movie titles produced by the parent company.

It is called, not surprisingly, Mediaset Games and will be able to count on the support of Playstation Talents, an initiative wanted by Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain with the aim of promoting local talents in the world of video games, while on the real production side the task has been entrusted to Gammera Nest.

Three titles have so far announced by Mediaset Games, all linked to as many cinematographic films produced by Mediaset España and which will be released soon. Only of one, however, some images have been released (which you see at the beginning): it is Malnazidos, based on the action movie of the same name set during the Spanish Civil War, which will see the two enemy factions unite to fight the menace of the zombies.

The other titles announced are Way Down, a game of logic and enigmas in which the goal will be the theft of the golden chamber of the Bank of Spain (the film, due out in November, also stars Freddie Highmore, protagonist of The Good Doctor and Leonardo) and in the end Tadeo Jones 3: la maldiciòn de la momia, third chapter of the animated adventures of the explorer Taddeo Jones.

It is obvious to wonder that Mediaset Games will also have ties with Italy: at the moment no intentions of this kind have been announced, but it is clear that a lot will depend on both the successes of the three video games announced above and the titles that in Italy could well lend themselves to a adaptation.

Putting aside the film production of Jellyfish, let’s say that Mediaset fiction, for now, does not seem to be very inclined to look at stories that can also develop on the video game front, but rather to build an identity that reconnects with that audience lost in recent years. If, however, things are different in the future, we can think about it, thanks to the Spanish experience.