Mediaset INFINITY, the films and TV series to be released in February also on the vertical channels MGM, MIDNIGHT FACTORY

New ones are on the way movie And TV series on INFINITY. Before moving on to February releasesHowever, here is some basic information about what type of service it is. Infinity, of Mediasetallows you to watch, for free, both live and in streaming on demand, cinema, TV series, football matches and more.

In addition to the basic service, Mediaset INFINITY allows the activation of vertical channels dedicated to fans of specific genres: we are talking about JUVENTUS TV, dedicated to the Juventus world; STARZPLAY or MGM, dedicated to great cinema; MIDNIGHT FACTORY, for horror movie fans.

It is also possible to have access, for the cost of a subscription equal to 7.99 euros per month, to INFINITY +then to the UEFA Champions League matches and to some highly anticipated film productions.

In listing the TV series and films to be released in February, we therefore go step by step, dividing between what is arriving in streaming and viewable for free and the releases for subscribers to each of the additional content channels.

What’s coming in February on INFINITY (to watch for free in streaming on demand and live)

Coming to February on Canale 5 – and also available on Mediaset INFINITY – Fosca Innocentithe new series with Vanessa Meet as an unusual detective. Around her, an almost all female team.



February movies and series on INFINITY + and how much the subscription costs (there is a free trial)

Among the upcoming films the next month on INFINITY + Pedro’s unmissable Madres Paralelas Almodovar. It will be viewable for the cost of the subscription (equal to 7.99 euros per month, after a free trial period of seven days) from 4 to 10 February.

Staying in the cinematographic field, it will be available, from 18 to 24 February, on INFINITY +, The Many Saints of New Jerseyprequel of the Soprano (the famous tv series) set in the sixties.

To come to the TV series, the third complete season of All American (starting on day one of next month) and the full sixth season of Superstore.



What’s coming in February on MGM – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and MIDNIGHT FACTORY (and subscription cost)

From February available on MGM – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (seven-day free trial, then € 3.99 per month) West Side Storythe 1961 musical of which Steven Spielberg has just edited a remake.

Photo source: MEDIASET

A scene from West Side Story (1961).

Horror movie fans won’t be in the skin for Journey into the Nightmare, directed by James Ashcroft with Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson and Miriama McDowell. This too will be available from February on the channel of MIDNIGHT FACTORY ((7-day free trial, then € 4.99 per month).



