Mediaset, results for the first nine months of 2021 approved: data in strong growth

The Board of Directors of Mediaset unanimously approved the additional periodic financial information of the Group as at 30 September 2021. Even in a context that is still perceiving the Covid emergency, the Mediaset Group has closed the first nine months of 2021 in Italy and Spain with a strong increase in results both compared to the same period of 2020 and to the pre-pandemic 2019: in particular, profits in growth of three times compared to the 2019 figure and falling costs both in Italy and in Spain, again in relation to 2019.

It should be noted that the third quarter, historically the least brilliant of the year for television companies, also recorded record data: net profit of 47.1 million euros (29.4 million in 2020), EBIT of 76.3 million euros (55.9 million in the previous year) e cash generation of € 149.0 million (23.9 million last year). In addition, gross consolidated advertising sales in the third quarter reached € 534.8 million, confirming a positive trend that has been underway for five consecutive quarters. In particular, the progressive data of growth in advertising revenues in Italy it is also higher than the 2019 levels.

Consolidated net revenues amounted to € 1,992.7 million compared to the 1,722.8 million in the first nine months of the previous year. Revenues in Italy rose to 1,388.9 million euros compared to the 1,176.2 million achieved in the same period of 2020. The growth of + 10.5% in the third quarter compared to last year should be noted. In Spain, revenues reached 603.8 million euros compared to 546.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The decisive good performance of gross television advertising revenues in both geographic areas. In Italy they reached € 1,346.2 million compared to € 1,107.7 million in the same period of 2020, a figure that is also higher than 2019 (€ 1,332.4 million). In Spain they rose to 574.5 million euros compared to 488.3 million in September 2020.

Overall operating costs (personnel costs, costs for purchases, services and other charges, depreciation and write-downs of television rights and other fixed assets) they amounted to 1,717.7 million euros compared to 1,635.2 million in 2020. In Italy they amounted to 1,253.9 million euros, a slight increase compared to 2020 characterized by the lockdown (1,222.0 million) but much lower (-8.6%) compared to 2019 pre-Covid (1,371.7 million). In Spain costs equal to 464.2 million euros, up compared to 413.8 million last year due to the transmission in June and July of the 2020 European Football Championship, but lower than the 470.5 million euros in 2019.

The Group’s Ebit was 275.0 million euros compared to 87.6 million in the same period of 2020, a figure even higher than the 188.6 million in 2019. In Italy it reached 135.0 million euros compared to -45.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. figure for the third quarter, positive for 40.4 million euros compared to 11.7 million in the previous year. In Spain, Ebit of 139.6 million euros compared to 132.9 million in the first nine months of 2020.

The net result of the Group is significantly up to 273.8 million euros compared to 10.5 million in 2020 and an increase (even three times) also compared to 92.1 million in the nine months of 2019, while subtracting the results of the sale of Towertel (86.7 million euros) and proceeds from the settlement of the dispute with Dailymotion (€ 26.3 million).

Consolidated net financial debt as at 30 September 2021 is equal to 919.5 million euros, down compared to the figure at the beginning of the year (1,064.4 million euros). Excluding the liabilities recognized pursuant to IFRS 16 and the residual debt deriving from the acquisitions of the investment in ProsiebenSat.1, the adjusted net financial debt is equal to 640.4 million euros. The characteristic free cash flow was 423.6 million euros, a clear increase compared to the 236.0 million of the first nine months of 2020. In the same period, against the 133.9 million euros received from EI Towers dividends, dividends were also distributed by Mediaset for 340.6 million euros. euro and incurred disbursements of 103.9 million euro for the increase in the investment in ProsiebenSat.1 made by Mediaset España.

As for the you listen to television, also in the first nine months of 2021 the leadership on the commercial target in all time slots both in Italy and in Spain. In Italy, Mediaset obtained 33.5% share in the total day, 33.5% in Day Time and 33.8% in Prime Time on the commercial target (15-64 years). It should be noted the growth of self-produced evenings in prime time equal to + 38% compared to the autumn of 2019 pre-Covid. In Spain, the Mediaset España Group confirms its lead in the commercial target with a share of 30.8% in 24 hours and 29.6% in Prime Time. Telecinco in the first nine months of 2021 it remains first in ratings with 15.8% share in 24 hours.