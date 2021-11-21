MediaTek Dimensity 9000, here are the cool performance numbers

The processors of MediaTek animate many Android smartphones but the company’s high-end solutions have not so far been up to the level of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series.

Well, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 this could finally change, at least on the basis of what was anticipated by the processor manufacturer at the official presentation event of its new CPU.

Recall that we are talking about a processor designed for high-end and premium Android smartphones, with an architecture based on a single Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.05 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four cores. Cortex-A510 clocked at 1.8 GHz, plus an ARM Mali-G710 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM support and new 8MB cache.

As for “raw” performance, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 should be able to guarantee 35% more power than Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 35% better GPU performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 ready to compete with Apple and Qualcomm

MediaTek claims that in the benchmark apps its new processor manages to record a multicore score more or less in line with that of Apple A15, the CPU of the iPhone 13 (with over 4,000 points) but the manufacturer has not revealed any other comparisons with the chip from the Cupertino giant which, in general, tends to be considerably more powerful than the competition.

As for artificial intelligence, MediaTek claims that its new processor is capable of doing better than Google Tensor (+ 16%), the CPU that made its debut on the Google Pixel 6 series and immediately became the most powerful in this specific sector in the mobile field. Compared to Apple chips, on the other hand, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is capable of recording more than 60% higher results in AI.

The new generation of high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon series processor should be presented in a couple of weeks and we will finally be able to get an idea of ​​who will dominate the mobile sector over the next year.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!