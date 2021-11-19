MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the first 4nm smartphone SoC. Goal: beat the Snapdragon 898

MediaTek presented, in these hours, its new top-of-the-range chip Dimensity 9000. The Taiwanese manufacturer’s solution is the first chip produced with 4nm technology, and improves on what has already been done with the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 SoCs.

The not too hidden goal of the Taiwanese manufacturer is to offer better performance than the Snapdragon 898, the high-end SoC that Qualcomm will unveil in the coming weeks. And, according to the company, there are already many partners interested in the new chip.

The comparison with the current top-of-the-range SoCs in Android smartphones

From a technical point of view, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is an octa-core composed of a very high-power core (3.05GHz Cortex-X2), three high-performance cores (2.85GHz Cortex-A710) and four energy-efficient cores (Cortex-A510). The graphics part is delegated to an 850 MHz Mali-G710MP10 GPU capable, according to the company’s data, to support an update frequency up to 180 Hz.

In the slides presented by the company, the Dimensity 9000 achieves the same results as Apple’s A15 chips in benchmarks that measure processor performance. Performance also significantly higher than A14 and the current top-of-the-range Android processors.

The 5G modem is integrated, with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. Many manufacturers are already working to use it

There will also be an NPU unit (marked by the acronym APU) dedicated to the management of automatic learning algorithms that promises a clear improvement over what has been proposed so far. The integrated 5G modem, Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6E 2×2 and support for RAM LPDDR5X at 7,500 Mbps complete the technical equipment.

As mentioned at the beginning, the list of producers ready to integrate the new MediaTek solution is already long: according to what the company communicated Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and Motorola are already working on smartphones with Dimensity 9000.