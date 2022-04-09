MediaTek had been in the shadow of Qualcomm for years. But he who laughs last laughs best

Just a few years ago, talking about MediaTek was talking about processors several steps below Qualcomm, both in efficiency and performance. Similarly, at the level of market share, they did not reach the figures of the American giant. the tables have turned. Since 2020 MediaTek has surpassed Qualcomm in shipments, becoming the first provider of mobile chips.

But MediaTek’s big moment is 2022, with chips that have achieved an efficiency never seen in Android. We review the evolution of the Chinese manufacturer in the last two years, and we tell you the keys why this 2022 will be its star year.

The popularity of the mid-range, the ally of MediaTek

The mobile market did not take long to recover pre-pandemic levels, closing 2021 with 363 million units, corresponding to global shipments. MediaTek has taken the opportunity to conquer the mid-range mobile segment, those that are below 400 euros.

MediaTek has been surpassing Qualcomm in market share for two years, and the situation does not point to reversing

Here MediaTek is unbeatable, with a market share of 52% according to data from Counterpoint Research. The growth came from behind, and it is that in 2020 MediaTek grew by 47.8%, according to Omdia data. Qualcomm has focused to conquer the high endand is still very present in practically all mobile phones in the premium segment.

But not everything is the shipping figures. MediaTek made a significant leap in quality last year with alternatives like the Dimensity 1200, but in 2022 they point to a milestone in the history of chipsets: It is the first time that an Android chip supplier has surpassed Qualcomm in efficiency.

Stick with these names: Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000

Write down these two names, because if you see that a mobile takes them, it is good news. MediaTek has presented its two star chips for 2022, the Dimensity 9000 and the Dimensity 8100. On a technical level, they are two processors with a modern architecturebut the surprise comes in performance and efficiency.

The raw numbers of these processors are spectacular. The Dimensity 9000 performs better and is more efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1thus being the first time that the most powerful high-end chip that can be mounted on an Android is in the hands of MediaTek.

On the other hand, the Dimensity 8100, despite having a less ambitious architecture, it’s so energy efficient that it doesn’t stray too farbeing a mid-range processor that has proven to be above alternatives such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Apple A15 Bionic (peak) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (peak) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (peak) MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (peak) Apple A14 Bionic Consumption (W) 7.9W 11.2W 9W 8.2W 8W Performance (FPS) 54fps 43fps 29fps 42fps 40fps

In this table that we use to explain the benchmark cheating issue, if we compare the Dimensity 9000 with Qualcomm’s best processor, we see that the MediaTek performs the same, with a much lower consumption. Those extra watts that Qualcomm consumes right now are key to performance, and Mediatek is dangerously close to Apple’s results.

The 8100 is so efficient that it sometimes outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Image: Golden Reviewer.

There are thus two keys for MediaTek to finish conquering 2022: are consolidating sales above Qualcomm and, most importantly, for the first time they have in their possession the most efficient processors of today in Android. The year is still in its first half and Qualcomm has time to make a move, but it won’t be easy at all.