As revealed by the latest Strategy Analytics report, MediaTek shelved 2021 with a clear advantage in mobile devices sold with its SoCs, establishing an advantage of more than 75 million unitsalthough Qualcomm closed the year increasing its income by 43 percent by focusing on the premium and high-end market, so it’s really not like there’s any loser, at least for now. MediaTek has entered the Premium market strongly with its Dimensity 9000 SoCs, which will mean that 2022 will not be such a good year for Qualcomm as it sees how its main market is threatened.
“For the first time on an annual basis, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in units and established a lead of more than 75 million units in Application Processor (AP) for smartphones in 2021. MediaTek capitalized on Qualcomm pulling away from 4G LTE APs in mid and low tier and gained volume share Despite losing the unit share crown, Qualcomm emerged from 2021 with more than 43% higher revenue than MediaTek, thanks to a greater mix of premium APs and Both companies performed well in the 5G AP segment and posted a 13-year high in their AP Average Selling Prices (ASPs),” said Sravan Kundojjala, report author and director of AP Technologies Service. of mobile phone components from Strategy Analytics.
Mr. Kundojjala continued, “Unisoc made a strong comeback in 2021 aided by the revamped LTE AP portfolio and tier one design wins. Strategy Analytics believes that Unisoc has the potential to wrest LTE AP share from MediaTek.” in 2022 as the latter is focusing on 5G.On the other hand, Samsung LSI saw a sharp decline in its AP shipments as its main customer Samsung Mobile switched orders to Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc. As a result, for the first time in the last six years, Samsung shipped less than 100 million APs in 2021. However, Samsung could regain market share with its new Exynos 1280 mid-range 5G AP in 2022.”
- Qualcomm maintained its lead in the smartphone industry with a 38% revenue share, followed by MediaTek and Apple with 26% each.
- Apple, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Unisoc gained market share, while HiSilicon and Samsung LSI lost it.
- 5G-connected AP shipments grew 84 percent year-over-year, accounting for 46 percent of total smartphone AP shipments in 2021.
- Shipments of APs with in-device artificial intelligence (AI) engines exceeded 900 million in 2021, virtually unchanged from 2020. However, increased shipments of mid-range APs without AI engines limited the increase.
- Best-selling Android AI APs include Snapdragon 888/888+, 765/G, 750G and 662 and Dimensity 700.
- TSMC manufactured three out of four smartphone APs shipped in 2021. Additionally, semiconductor foundries including TSMC and Samsung Foundry held up well despite supply constraints and helped the industry capture growth.
- Smartphone APs manufactured on 7nm and smaller process technologies accounted for 43% of total smartphone AP shipments in 2021.
- Google entered the smartphone AP market in 2021 with its Pixel Tensor chip, capturing approximately 0.1% share of units and revenue.