As revealed by the latest Strategy Analytics report, MediaTek shelved 2021 with a clear advantage in mobile devices sold with its SoCs, establishing an advantage of more than 75 million unitsalthough Qualcomm closed the year increasing its income by 43 percent by focusing on the premium and high-end market, so it’s really not like there’s any loser, at least for now. MediaTek has entered the Premium market strongly with its Dimensity 9000 SoCs, which will mean that 2022 will not be such a good year for Qualcomm as it sees how its main market is threatened.

“For the first time on an annual basis, MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in units and established a lead of more than 75 million units in Application Processor (AP) for smartphones in 2021. MediaTek capitalized on Qualcomm pulling away from 4G LTE APs in mid and low tier and gained volume share Despite losing the unit share crown, Qualcomm emerged from 2021 with more than 43% higher revenue than MediaTek, thanks to a greater mix of premium APs and Both companies performed well in the 5G AP segment and posted a 13-year high in their AP Average Selling Prices (ASPs),” said Sravan Kundojjala, report author and director of AP Technologies Service. of mobile phone components from Strategy Analytics.

Mr. Kundojjala continued, “Unisoc made a strong comeback in 2021 aided by the revamped LTE AP portfolio and tier one design wins. Strategy Analytics believes that Unisoc has the potential to wrest LTE AP share from MediaTek.” in 2022 as the latter is focusing on 5G.On the other hand, Samsung LSI saw a sharp decline in its AP shipments as its main customer Samsung Mobile switched orders to Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc. As a result, for the first time in the last six years, Samsung shipped less than 100 million APs in 2021. However, Samsung could regain market share with its new Exynos 1280 mid-range 5G AP in 2022.”