MediaTek vs Qualcomm: AnTuTu confirms the surprise

The fight for the first place in performance is still alive. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Qualcomm was the most popular mobile processor brand in the world with a 63% market share. Today AnTuTu confirms that the chip with the best overall performance is held by MediaTek. The MediaTek Dimension 9000 just beat the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is not something very common, although the difference between chips is not too much and it remains a curiosity rather than an important milestone.

MediaTek exceeds 1,000,000 points in AnTuTu

The IT Home medium has carried out a test on the new Oppo Find X5 Proa device marketed under the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and also with the Dimensity 9000. The AnTuTu test reveals that the Oppo with MediaTek exceeds one million points. Get the number of 1,003,278 points.

It is the first device on the market that includes the new MediaTek processor, which has only been seen on test benches. The same test with the Qualcomm processor reveals a figure of 990,473 pointsabout 13,000 points less.

Is MediaTek or Qualcomm more powerful?

To begin the test is comparing the two more powerful chips from both companies and not the entire catalog of both. If we focus on these processors, we do see that the MediaTek chip is above the Qualcomm, although 13,000 points on AnTuTu is not a noticeable difference.

This means that both chips offer very good performance and that the MediaTek it is slightly above it when running this benchmark. This is something that, as a user, you may not notice. The difference is minimal and in everyday use of the device is not relevant.

In addition, this test takes into account the general performance and various parameters. The Dimension 9000 It has a better overall score, but worse in the GPU section. This section is in charge of managing the graphics for games and different applications.

And yes, in the GPU there is a difference of about 55,000 points, which is more remarkable than the previous one. This means that the MediaTek has slightly better overall performance, but a gaming graphics system that is not as good as Qualcomm’s.

both are at the same height

The good news for users is not that MediaTek is 13,000 points higher or Qualcomm has a slightly better GPU. The really good news is that they are closely matched and almost on the same level.

Until a while ago Qualcomm dominated with some ease, something that is not happening right now. MediaTek has a very good competitor for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and you must take it into account when choosing.

If they offer you a mobile with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 you should know that its performance will be identical, or very similar, to one with the Qualcomm Snapdrago 8 Gen 1.