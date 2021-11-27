Mediaworld, 5 unmissable laptops on offer for Black Friday 2021

During Mediaworld’s Grand Finale Black Friday for vintage 2021, which will last until next November 29, 2021, you will be able to find several laptops in promotion from brands such as Lenovo, ASUS, Huawei, Samsung and more. On this occasion we will discuss 5 unmissable laptops with denominations up to 290 Euros on the price list.

The cheapest model is the Lenovo V14 82C40019IX discounted from 829 Euros to 599 Euros, payable in 20 monthly installments of 29.95 Euros, Zero Rate. It is a laptop with an Intel Core I5-1035G1 CPU with a maximum clock rate of 3.6 GHz, 256 GB of storage in SSD format, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, a shared Intel UHD Graphics chip and a Full HD LED display. 14 inches.

Another model of the same brand is the laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15ITL05 which drops from 799 Euros to 699 Euros, also in this case payable in 20 installments. The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD, while under the body there are 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, SSD for 512 GB and the Intel Core I5-1135G7 processor with maximum clock set at 4.2 GHz.

We change brands with Huawei Matebook D15 in silver color, discounted to 629 Euros starting from 799 Euros. In this case we are talking about a laptop with a 1.6 GHz base Intel Core I5-10210U processor and 4.2 GHz Turbo, 256 GB of SSD storage, 8 GB of RAM, 15.6-inch Full HD LED display and integrated graphics chip Intel UHD Graphics 620.

Paying 799 Euros instead of 899 Euros you can instead win the model 13.3-inch ASUS ZenBook but with Full HD OLED panel. Another specialty of this model is the integration of the numeric keypad on the touchpad, therefore of important dimensions. Under the body you will find 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD and Intel Core I5-1035G4 CPU with 1.1 GHz base and 3.7 GHz Turbo.

Concludes our today’s list Samsung Galaxy Book S, laptop with touchscreen display at 939 euros instead of 1,229 euros. It is a model with 13.3-inch Full HD LCD screen, SSD for 256 GB, 8 GB of RAM and 3 GHz Turbo Intel Core I5-L16G7 processor.

At Mediaworld you can also find LG OLED 4K DVB-T2 TVs at bargain prices.