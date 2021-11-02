MediaWorld “Black Friday” flyer until November 10: iPhone 12, Samsung TV and HP notebook on offer

The new MediaWorld flyer responds in tone to the offers of the Unieuro Black Friday series that we have presented to you in this article, relaunching its discounts for this first part of the month: not surprisingly, also the promotion of MediaWorld is entirely dedicated to “ Black Friday “and will be active until November 10, 2021 . To discover all the products on offer just browse the tunnel which you find below.

There are many interesting products among those on offer. Great price for the notebook HP 17-CP0002NL, sold for € 549 net, but there are also other models ASUS And Lenovo with attractive costs. For the 4K HDR Smart TV beware of the Samsung 55Q60 on the cover, a 55 “panel for € 699 that can be purchased with double Bonus TV. Furthermore, there is a good variety of smartphones on sale: Samsung Galaxy A12 to 169 €, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at € 279 and above all iPhone 12 Mini for € 649.

Speaking of iPhones, if you want a bigger model with even more interesting capabilities, don’t miss theAmazon offer for iPhone 12 Pro 256GB, available today at best price ever, sold and shipped by Amazon.