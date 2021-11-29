Tech

MediaWorld “Cyber ​​Monday” offers online only, today only: incredible prices and free delivery!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read

MediaWorld Cyber ​​Monday turns black again and proposes other offers, many of which have already been seen in the days of Black Friday. However, stocks have been stuffed, especially for hot products, but beware: the initiative will only be valid today November 29, 2021 And Online only, and is compatible with the Zero rate starting from € 199

Before throwing ourselves on the discounts Cyber ​​Monday from MediaWorld, we point out that on Amazon there are some tasty discounts, many of which are absolutely not to be missed: we leave you some products in the boxes below.

Among the products in the carousel we see two Samsung protagonists, that is Galaxy A12 And A52s, respectively a € 139 And € 349, closely followed by MacBook Air 13 ” with chip M1 from 256 GB to € 969, AirPods Pro a € 189, many LG Smart TV at low prices and a good selection of vacuum cleaners Dyson.

Find the list of offers mentioned at the end of the article, as usual. To access the promotion page instead, just click on red button following. We also leave you the white button to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of the offers and the one to discover all the promotions Amazon Black Friday.

MEDIAWORLD OFFERS

Telegram Channel Offers

CYBER MONDAY AMAZON

On some of the links included in this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Very Mobile preview: how the activation costs will change from 9 November 2021 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

3 weeks ago

the creative director Matthew Goldman has left Bioware – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

Solar storm hits Earth: possible telecommunications interference

4 weeks ago

Cagiva Elefant, MV Agusta presents the worthy heir to Eicma 2021

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button