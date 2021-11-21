MediaWorld discounts 3 notebooks with GeForce RTX video card by 22%

In a period of low availability of video cards, it can be difficult even to find a good notebook, let alone 22% discounts on 3 models with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. Well, from MediaWorld there are.

More precisely, as part of the initiative that offers a 22% discount on almost the entire MediaWorld catalog, active from 20 to 21 November 2021 (the period is that of Black Friday or Black November, if you prefer), the ASUS G513QM-HF320T, ASUS FX516PM-HN025T and HP ENVY 15-EP0005NL laptops were on offer. All of them have an RTX video card, so they could be interesting for those who don’t want to wait any longer and intend to devote themselves properly to gaming right away.

Starting from ASUS G513QM-HF320T, the latter has a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, flanked by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The LED panel has a diagonal of 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution and there is no lack of Windows 10 Home, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax. From the official MediaWorld portal we learn that on November 19, 2021 the price of the product amounted to 1999 euros, while now the gaming notebook can be purchased for 1559.22 euros. The discount is therefore 439.78 euros.

Turning to ASUS FX516PM-HN025T, we find a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 video card, an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, a 15.6-inch LED display with Full HD resolution, Windows 10 Home, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi- Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax. Generally the price of the product would be 1799 euros, but now the cost has dropped to 1403.22 euros. In this case there is therefore a discount of 395.78 euros.

Finally arriving at the model HP ENVY 15-EP0005NL, a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU peeps out under the body. On the other hand, in this case it is a laptop that winks at creatives. Despite this, however, the remaining technical characteristics are not bad: there is in fact an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, flanked by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. The WLED screen is 15.6 inches and has 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and there is no lack of support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac. The operating system is Windows 10 Home. The price? € 1715.22 (instead of € 2199, discount of € 483.78).