MediaWorld flyer “Merry Christmas” December 20-24: buy 2 products, 1 is super discounted

MediaWorld comes to the final stages of the promotional campaign of Christmas-themed offers with a brand new flyer in which the “Merry Christmas” ! This series of discounts will be active from 20 to the December 24, 2021 , both in store and online. Take a look at the flyer with the gallery to follow.

The initiative provides that those who purchase two products among those promoted, will be able to receive an extra discount on the total expense. Among the examples on the front page, we can see iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB with AirPods included at the special price of 839 €. Also not bad the offer on MacBook Air 13 “ from 512 GB with M1 chip and Magic Mouse for only € 1,279. There are many others, like Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro And Mi Band Pro at € 649, and even cheaper, like Mi Smart Speaker And Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi bulb to 39 €.

