MediaWorld flyer “Samsung Week”: up to 250 discount on Galaxy, notebook and TV

A new MediaWorld flyer faces the world and brings with it a rich selection of product offers Samsung. Not surprisingly, the promotion is called “Samsung Week“and will be active from January 27 to the February 2, 2022, both on the online store and in the physical stores of MediaWorld. Check out the full flyer in the gallery below, where the new one stands out Galaxy S21 FE at € 649 and the notebook 15.6 “Galaxy Book to € 979. You can get it discounts up to € 250 depending on the value of your shopping!

Don’t miss the special offers on Amazon Italy, where you can find some of the most popular technological products of the moment. We particularly highlight the promotion for the smartphone Realme 8i and the discount for the earphones Third generation Apple AirPodsagain at an all-time low.

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

