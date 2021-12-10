MediaWorld flyer “SOTTOCOSTO” 10-19 December: iPhone 12 and MacBook Air not to be missed

The new MediaWorld flyer replies blow by blow to the offers proposed by Unieuro with its flyer, using a promotion with the exact same name: “ UNDER COST “! This series of discounts will also be active from 10 to the December 19, 2021 and offers substantial discounts for many products in each category. Be careful though, because stocks are very limited! Take a look at the complete flyer with the gallery to follow.

The articles not to be missed are those on the cover: iPhone 12 from 128 GB to 749 €, MacBook Air 13 2020 to 949 € e Samsung 55Q80A from 55 “to € 849. Inside, however, you will find many other products, also available with purchase in installments at zero rate.

For other very interesting discounts you can take a look at the proposals of Amazon Italy, like the ones we leave you to follow.