MediaWorld flyer, with the “Mobile Mania” iPhone and Samsung at absurd prices

Until next January 16, 2022, with Mediaworld’s “Mobile Mania” there are iPhones and Samsungs at a super discount

It is already time to go back to talking about crazy offers from the main electronics chains operating on the market. Although only a few days have passed since the Christmas holidays. It is the case of MediaWorld which, to get 2022 off to a good start, has decided to publish a new flyer interesting to say the least.

We are talking about “Mobile Mania” which, as the name suggests, focuses on smartphones and tablets. You can find some amazing offers, starting with iPhone and come on Samsung. Here are some of the best discounts available, but only until January 16, 2022.

MediaWorld flyer, the best discounts of the “Mobile Mania”

With the “Mobile Mania” from MediaWorld, until next January 16, 2022 there are crazy discounts on mobile, tablet and much more. Let’s start with the flyer cover, where it is shown the iPhone 13 from 128 GB on offer for only 879 euros, with the possibility of paying it in 20 installments of 43.95 euros. For the version Pro from 128 GB, the price rises to 1099 euros. Speaking of tablets, however, there is the P11 from Lenovo for only 219 euros, while the MacBook Air 13-inch with Apple M1 processor you can find it for 999 euros.

Interesting discounts also for what concerns Samsung. The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 699 euros, while for the S21 from 256 GB we are talking about 749 euros. Space also for low cost models, with the A12 in discount for only 159.99 euros e the A03s at € 139.99. Accessories side, there is the Apple Watch SE GPS from 44 mm to 319 euros, while the AirPods New they are found at 119 euros. Also announced a 40% discount for all Apple covers, excluding those of the iPhone 13. If you want to take a detailed look at the various discounts, just click on this link.