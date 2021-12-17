Tech

MediaWorld flyer "Xiaomi Days" December 17-20: Remi Note 10 Pro and Mi Band 6 on offer

MediaWorld launches a new mini flyer for this weekend that precedes the holidays and dedicates it entirely to Xiaomi, the well-known champion of the quality-price ratio. The offers involve all the products of the ecosystem, so it is not difficult to find something that can do for you. This series of discounts will also be active from 17 to the December 20, 2021, both in store and online. Take a look at the mini flyer with the gallery to follow.

As you can see, we have seen lower prices around the web over the last few days. The prices are not bad though Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker to € 39 And Mi Led Smart Bulb to € 9, also because both are good gift ideas, as are i Redmi Buds 3 to € 44.

For other very interesting discounts you can take a look at the proposals of Amazon Italy, like the ones we leave you to follow.

