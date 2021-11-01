MediaWorld launches early Black Friday: myriads of tech offers

November 1 arrived and MediaWorld has decided to launch Black Friday 2021. Yes, you got it right: the well-known chain has chosen to “anticipate” everyone, kicking off the technological offers related to Black Friday a few weeks before November 26th.

More precisely, MediaWorld has launched what it is called “Black November”. In other words, the initiative, which also sees the sympathetic participation of the well-known musical group Elio e le Storie Tese, offers promotions both online and in store in the period that goes from 1 November to 10 November 2021.

MediaWorld has also activated the page dedicated to Black Friday 2021, which includes myriads of discounts already active. In simple terms, the period of offers related to Black Friday has officially begun. As you can well imagine, the promotions concern various types of products, from smartphones (MediaWorld highlights the devices of the Samsung Galaxy range) to tablets, through televisions, appliances and so on and so forth.

In this context, among the “top” promotions we find that relating toiPhone 12 mini 64GB, which is now sold at a price of 649 euros through the official MediaWorld portal (instead of 719 euros). There is also, for example, a discount on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, offered at 669 euros (instead of 879 euros).

In short, you might be interested in “taking a leap” on the MediaWorld portal in this November 2021. In any case, if you want stay updated on promotional initiatives related to the period, you might want to keep an eye on our page dedicated to Black Friday 2021. On the other hand, now it can be said that the latter has begun.