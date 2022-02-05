MediaWorld launches “No VAT”, for 48h all in strong discount and also at 0 rate

Attention to the new flyer from MediaWorld. The giant of the distribution of electronics and household appliances, has given life to a new promotion entitled “No VAT”. As can be easily understood, the products will be put on sale without the annoying tax, equal to about 22%.

This is a promotion that unfortunately will have limited time, as it will only last 48 hours, and precisely from 00:01 today, Saturday 5 February 2022, until 11.59 pm tomorrow Sunday 6th February. Two days in which you can buy hundreds of products at a strong discount, including smartphones, smart TVs, washing machines, dryers, video games and so on.

MEDIAWORLD NO VAT FLYER: HERE ARE SOME PRODUCTS ON SALE

MediaWorld offers as always the possibility of a purchase in installments, consequently you can buy an object and pay it in twenty convenient interest-free installments, without interest, thus deferring the expense over time. Unfortunately, not all products are included in the offer, and in this regard the electronics distribution banner makes it known that are excluded from the promotion: “All consoles, Apple iPhone 13 / 128GB and iPhone 13/256 Smartphones (including those of telephone operators – see attached codes), Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 64 Gb (see attached codes), Apple MacBook Air 256Gb ( see attached codes), products sold as part of subscriptions (telephony, internet, TV, etc.), pre-sales and reservations, publishing products, scratch cards, policies, wedding lists and the like (birthday, Confirmation etc ..), and all those items that represent digital pins, vouchers, top-ups, boxes, gift cards and all MediaWorld services, only online Movies (DVD and Blu-ray) and Music (CD – Music DVD – Vinyl) ” . Let’s see some interesting offers, starting withApple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm in aluminum midnight, on sale at 355 euros instead of the 430 euros in the price list.

For the same version of the Apple Watch but in galaxy color, the price will be 358 euros, while for the version with 45mm case it will rise to 381 euros instead of the canonical 460. For the Realme GT Master Edition 8 + 256GB Voyager Gray, the price will be 269 euros instead of 329, while those wishing to buy an Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Black but also Violet or White, will have to invest 286 euros instead of 329. As for the iPhone 13, Mediaworld sells the Pro model with 128 gigabyte storage in blue and gold colors, at 974 euros instead of 1,056. For the 128 Gb Pro Maxi, however, you will need 1,056 euros (instead of 1,280), while those aiming for a iPad 10.2 “2021 Wi-fi 64Gb Sidereal Gray, the amount to be budgeted will be 318 euros, instead of 389.