MediaWorld “Mobile Mania” flyer, to change your smartphone at discounted prices and convenient installments

After the Christmas period, Mediaworld has decided to promote a new flyer full of offers, in light of the sales that have just started. In detail, the “red” store has decided to focus on smartphone promotions, and there really is something for everyone.

The new flyer, called “Mobile Mania”, went ‘into action’ on the day of the Epiphany, last January 6, 2022, and will last a total of ten days, going on until next 16. Many mobile phones sold at a discount by Mediaworld, starting with the flaming one iPhone 13, the latest Apple iPhone model, sold by the same retailer for 879 euros, therefore with a discount of exactly 60 euros (the list price is 939). This is the version with 128 gigabytes of storage in dark blue color, and undoubtedly represents the lowest price currently in circulation for the iPhone 13, on a par with that of Amazon. Attention also to the attractive price of two smartphones from Samsung, starting with Galaxy A22 5G Gray, Dual SIM smartphone, with 64 gigabytes of memory and 4 Gb of ram, on sale at 199 euros instead of 249, so with a discount of exactly 50 euros.

MEDIAWORLD MANIA MOBILE FLYER: DISCOUNTS ON IPHONE AND MORE

Always staying in the house of the South Korean multinational, space for Galaxy A52s 5G Awesome Black, with 128 giga storage and 6 ram, sold for 299 euros instead of 469. Dual SIM smartphone. From Mediaworld you can find discount too the iPhone 11, phone that despite being released in 2019 still represents an excellent smartphone, sold for 635 euros instead of 669. Let’s go back to the iPhone 13, since the appliance and electronics store also offers the 256 gigabytes in galaxy color at the price of 999 euros, exactly 60 euros less than the normal list price of 1,059 euros. Also discounted 128 giga pro model in graphite and silver, sold for € 1,099 instead of € 1,189.

Let’s go back to Samsung for the offer related to the Galaxy A52 Awesome Violet, 128 gigabyte version with 6 gigabytes of ram, sold for 249.99 euros instead of 379.90, while for Galaxy S21 + 5G 256Gb Phantom Black with 8 gigabytes of ram, it goes up to 849 euros, however an excellent price taking into account that the list is at 1,129 euros. Not only Samsung and Apple on sale from Mediaworld, since you can also buy Xiaomi products, such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6 + 128 Interstellar Gray WindTre, Dual SIM smartphone on sale for only 189.99 euros instead of 299.99, for a discount therefore equal to 110 euros.