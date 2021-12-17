Tech

MediaWorld, new Xiaomi 4K Smart TV on offer at a great price for Christmas

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
There aren’t just PlayStation 5 drops from MediaWorld right now. In fact, in view of the now imminent Christmas 2021, the popular chain has launched an offer related to a Xiaomi Smart TV with 4K resolution.

Going into more detail, the Xiaomi P1-E 43 model (not to be confused with Mi TV P1 43 “) is now sold at a cost of 349 euros through the official website of MediaWorld. From this last portal we learn that previously the product price amounted to EUR 449. Put simply, it is about a possible saving of 100 euros. It could therefore be a pretty good opportunity for those looking for a television of this type. In any case, the promotion is part of the MediaWorld Under Cost flyer, which will continue until December 19, 2021.

The TV model covered by the discount has a 43 inches with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). There is also no lack of classic smart features (the operating system is Android), as well as obviously support for DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 standards. In any case, you can learn more about the characteristics of the model through the official Xiaomi portal, which offers the product at 349.90 euros.

For the rest, we could not find this specific model on the Unieuro website, while on Amazon Italy the product is sold for 349 euros. In short, it seems to be a good time to take the TV home, which by the way came out in 2021 (literally for a few weeks).

