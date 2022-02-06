MediaWorld NO VAT, RTX 3050 notebook discounted at a great price for little

We have already discussed some MediaWorld promotions on these pages relating to gaming notebooks with RTX GPUs, but it is interesting to deepen a single offer among those proposed by the well-known chain. Indeed, a laptop with an RTX 3050 video card is discounted at a great price.

Going into more detail, the HP Notebook Victus 16-D0018NL model is offered at a cost of € 900.74 on the official MediaWorld portal. From this last website we learn that generally the list cost of the product would amount to 1,199 euros. There is therefore a discount of 298.26 euros and it falls below the “psychological barrier” of 1,000 euros. In short, for those who have set aside a budget of this type and do not want to wait any longer, this could be a good opportunity. The promotion is part of MediaWorld’s NO VAT initiative, which will remain active until February 6, 2022, so there are relatively few hours to take advantage of it.

To be clear, the technical data sheet of HP Notebook Victus 16-D0018NL includes, going beyond the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. There is also a 16.1-inch display with Full HD resolution, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax. The operating system? Windows 10 Home.

In short, contextualizing the device to the period that the sector is going through, you understand well that the product it could become a good companion for gaming for a certain type of user. For the rest, we were unable to find this specific model either on the official Unieuro portal or on that of Amazon Italy.