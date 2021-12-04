MediaWorld Offers “Wow Xmas Immediate Discount” December 3-8: save up to € 400

MediaWorld returns to the field bringing back one of its most interesting offers, the one that takes the name of “Discount Now Wow“, and then sprinkle it with a tasty Christmas spirit. The initiative in question is precisely called”Discount Now Wow Xmas“and will be valid only from 3 to 8 December 2021, both on online store than in physical stores.

This promo does exactly what the name implies, that is, an immediate discount depending on the expense incurred. It is certainly convenient in case you have to spend large sums, it being understood that some products are not included in the initiative. Meanwhile, we report below the values ​​of minimum expense and the corresponding immediate discounts obtainable, in order to have an immediate clear picture of the situation.

400 € discount : minimum purchase of € 2,000

: minimum purchase of € 2,000 Discount of 200 € : minimum purchase of € 1,000

: minimum purchase of € 1,000 Discount of 100 € : minimum purchase of 750 €

: minimum purchase of 750 € Discount of 50 €: minimum purchase of 500 €

I am excluded from the promo some specific products, such as the products featured in the flyer “Apple Days”, Samsung Galaxy A52s, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Sony Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, some Samsung built-in appliances, products sold as part of subscriptions (telephony, internet, TV, etc.), pre-sales and reservations, publishing products, scratch cards, policies, wedding lists and the like (birthday, confirmation, etc.), and all those items that represent vouchers, top-ups, boxes, gift cards or services. For more information on terms and the conditions of the offer you can visit this page.