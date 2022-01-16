Mediaworld Red Weekend, beware of these 2 DVB-T2 smart TVs under 230 Euros

The Red Weekend launched yesterday by Mediaworld kicked off three days of big discounts on a huge range of devices and tech products. On this specific occasion we will tell you about two DVB-T2 televisions at a discount under 230 euros, perfect for those who want to stay in the low-cost range and meet the new requirements.

The cheaper model between the two we noticed at affordable prices is the TV OK ODL32770H-TAB which goes from 249.99 euros to 189 euros, although it is a promotion valid only online. The TV has a 32-inch HD LED panel (1366 x 768 pixels), supports HDR technology on the video side, has a Dolby Digital audio decoder and the operating system is Android TV 9 Pie. It is therefore an entry-level model for those who have no particular needs.

Our short list follows and concludes on Samsung UE24N4300AUXZT TV featuring a 24-inch HD LED panel (1366 x 768 pixels) with 50Hz refresh rate, no HDR support and video technologies to improve picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus audio decoder and Samsung Smart TV base operating system to satisfy the minimum smart functionalities. The price, in this case, is equal to 224.99 euros against the 239 euros of the list.

You will therefore understand that it is about relatively minimal discounts in both cases, but still ideal for all those who have to switch to televisions with DVB-T2 technology for digital terrestrial.

Also in the context of the Red Weekend you can also find Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G at 330 Euros less than the price list.