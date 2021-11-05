MediaWorld “RED Weekend” offers until November 7: everything and more at a discount!

The weekend extended by MediaWorld is called RED Weekend, that is a new promo, valid only online for 4 days, from 4 to 7 November 2021, which follows very simple rules: excellent prices, free delivery on everything and the possibility of buying in installments a Zero rate. Easier than that! The initiative is part of the Black November, a month of discounts that anticipate the awaited Black Friday.

Make yourself comfortable, also because there are so many products among them smartphone like Xiaomi Mi 11i at € 499 or entry-level like Redmi 9A And Redmi 9C, respectively at € 99 and € 119. Samsung also peeps out with its own Galaxy A03s at € 129, again in the field of basic range phones, but also iPhone 13 mini from 256 GB for € 899. There are also several Smart TV in promotion, many top of the range, together with appliances, home automation, soundbars, monitors and much more.

Find a selection of some of the best products on offer in the list below. To consult the complete catalog of the promotion Red Weekend, instead, just click on the button below and navigate to the store page.

