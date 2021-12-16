MediaWorld, Samsung DVB-T2 Smart TV at a discount under 200 euros

After making you aware of some MediaWorld promotions related to LG and Panasonic TVs, it is time to delve into another offer made by the popular chain in this field. This time, at the center of the discount there is a low cost Smart TV from Samsung.

Going further into the detail of the promotional initiative, the Samsung UE24N4300AUXZT model is now offered at a price of 199.99 euros through the MediaWorld portal. According to what can be read on this last website, previously the cost of the TV was equal to 239.99 euros. It is therefore sufficient to carry out a quick calculation to understand what it is a discount of 40 euros.

Net of the amount of savings and the fact that it falls below the “psychological barrier” of 200 euros, what may be interesting is that the model allows access some classic smart features. In addition, there is clearly no lack of support for the DVB-T2 standard. In this context, a user who does not have so many needs could “turn a blind eye” even to the 24-inch panel with “only” HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels).

In any case, deepening the other proposals present online in relation to this specific model, we noticed that Amazon would also offer the TV for 199.99 euros. However, at the time of this writing the product is not available. As for Unieuro, however, the price is set at 229 euros, even if there is a further 5% discount directly in the cart which brings the final cost down to 217.55 euros.

In short, you understand well that in this context the promotion of MediaWorld it could potentially represent a good opportunity to put a low-cost Smart TV under the Christmas tree.