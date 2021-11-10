MediaWorld was hit by a ransomware attack

Just while MediaWorld launches Black Friday offers, the same company accuses serious inconvenience due to a hardware attack that is creating many problems in sales centers and beyond.

MediaWorld is the victim of a ransomware attack

From the information published on the net in these hours, we discover that MediaMarkt, the controlling company MediaWorld, was the victim of a ransomware attack: the hackers asked the company 50 million dollars to be paid in cryptocurrency to regain access to IT systems.

In everyday life this serious problem results in terminals that work badly or not at all, computers stalled and more: the company is informing all employees in the stores to keep their PCs off, do not restart their computers still lit, disconnect the network cables and disconnect the cash registers and scanners from the servers.

It seems that behind the hacker attack against MediaWorld there is the group that is recognized with the name of Hive: in recent months they have been responsible for some attacks on several American hospitals. According to the first evaluations, approximately 3,100 servers were hit by the hacker group in various countries; to date it is not yet clear when the situation will return to normal.

