MediaWorld Weekend relaunches on an RTX 3050 Ti notebook: the price drops again

It hasn’t been too long since MediaWorld discounted a notebook with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Still, the well-known chain has already decided to relaunch, offering the product at an even lower price compared to the previous.

More precisely, the ASUS FX516PE-HN005T model was sold, in the context of the “Discount Subito Xmas” initiative which ended on December 8, 2021, at a price of 1,299 euros. However, the handset is now offered as part of the promotion “Just for the Weekend” linked to 11 December 2021, at a price of € 1,199 on the official MediaWorld portal. In other words, in a few days the price dropped further by 100 euros: not bad, considering the period not exactly the best in terms of availability and the fact that generally the cost of the product would be 1,499 euros (so you can save 300 EUR).

In any case, let us briefly recall some of the technical characteristics of the product: excluding the presence of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti video card with 4GB of dedicated memory, the other “highlights” of the laptop’s data sheet reside in the Intel Core i7-11370H processor, as well as in the fact that there are 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

Among other things, this specific laptop is neither on the official portal of Amazon Italy nor on that of Unieuro. Furthermore, it is clearly difficult at this time to see a chain “relaunch” in this way up a gaming notebook. In short, it could be a good opportunity for those who no longer want to wait.