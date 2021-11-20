MediaWorld will discount its online catalog by 22% on November 20th and 21st

With Black Friday now diluted over a long period and the month of November now becoming a whole month of offers, MediaWorld is also added to the list of those who want to attract attention to themselves with a delicious promotion.

Let’s talk about the 22% discount on the whole catalog, online only, on the MediaWorld site on 20 and 21 November. As always, some brands are excluded, such as Apple, Dyson and Google. Find the complete list at the end of the article.

In addition to the Black Friday flyer and the offers already in progress (the latter excluded from this new discounts), for these two days users will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to buy what they want at a very tasty price, especially for those products that rarely go down in price. . Curious is the fact that the offer refers to the Single’s Day which, however, is officially November 11th.

What products are excluded from this promotion?