MediaWorld “XDays” offers until January 30: what should you buy?

The offers of the XDays series on the MediaWorld online store are back in the limelight, known to the most knowledgeable in the field for being the most varied online discount days in the chain. In particular, until January 30, 2022, so for about ten days, many discounts await you only online with free delivery directly at home e Zero rate.

At the forefront, MediaWorld puts various smartphones on sale, among which peep OPPO A74 to 219 € e Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 at € 199. There are also various models of Smart TV in promotion, belonging to the most famous brands, such as LG, Sony and Samsung. Obviously there is much more, from home automation to monitors, with space also for notebooks and true wireless earphones: a good Acer Notebook Aspire 3 at € 454 and the evergreens Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic for € 24. Also pay attention to appliances, there are different types!

To visit the page dedicated to offers XDays on the site of MediaWorld just click on button red that you find below. Below you will find a selection of some discounts selected by us. We also leave you the button to subscribe to our channel Telegram of offers and the one to discover all the promotions of the day by Amazon. MEDIAWORLD OFFERS Telegram Channel Offers Amazon offers

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

