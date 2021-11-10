MediaWorld’s best Black Friday deals on smartphones and more

The offers of MediaWorld Black Friday available until November 10 include a large number of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices not to be missed. We have selected the best deals from those available and divided them into chapters to make it easier for you to find your next new device.

Black Friday MediaWorld: smartphone

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB (Graphite, Pacific Blue) on offer a 1099 euros instead of 1189 euros;

instead of 1189 euros; Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on offer a 999 euros instead of 1099 euros;

instead of 1099 euros; Samsung Galaxy S21 (Phantom Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Gray) on offer at 719 euros instead of 929 euros;

instead of 929 euros; iPhone 12 mini (Black, Blue, White, Product RED) on offer at 649 euros instead of 719 euros;

instead of 719 euros; OPPO Find X3 Neo on offer a 549 euros instead of 799 euros;

instead of 799 euros; Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Lavander, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange) on offer at 499 euros instead of 669 euros;

instead of 669 euros; Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (Mint, Citrus Yellow, Truffle Black) on offer at 279 euros instead of 449 euros;

instead of 449 euros; Redmi Note 9 Pro on offer in 199.99 euros instead of 299.99 euros;

instead of 299.99 euros; OPPO A53s (Electric Black, Fancy Blue) on offer in 159.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

instead of 199.99 euros; Redmi Note 8 on offer in 139.99 euros instead of 179.99 euros.

Black Friday MediaWorld: tablet

Black Friday MediaWorld: wearable

We remind you to subscribe to our Telegram price.tech channel to discover the numerous offers on the hi-tech world selected by our editorial staff. Finally, you can find out all the MediaWorld Black Friday offers from the link below:

All MediaWorld offers

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Offers by category