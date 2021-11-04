Medica: profile, balance sheet data and strategy of the Euronext Growth Milan freshman

The main activity of the group has historically been represented by products for blood filtration. The Medical Group operates through three divisions

New freshmen follow one another at Euronext Growth Milan (formerly AIM Italia). On November 3, 2021, Medica made its debut in Piazza Affari, following the placement of 847,650 ordinary shares, of which 685,150 newly issued shares and 62,500 shares put up for sale by the shareholder Andrea Bocchi. To these are added. 100,000 shares deriving from the exercise of the over allotment and greenshoe options granted by the shareholders Luciano Fecondini and Andrea Bocchi.

The placement price of the Medica shares was set at 27 euros, with a capitalization of the initial company of approximately 114 million euros.

At the placement price, the demand was equal to approximately 7.6 times the shares offered.

MEDICAL – THE ACTIVITY

Gruppo Medica – active since 1985 in the historic biomedical district of Mirandola (Modena) – is one of the main Italian operators in the design, development, production and sale of medical devices for blood filtration, electro-medical machines and products for the microbiological purification of water.

The main activity of the group is historically represented by products for the blood filtration, to which over the years, in search of new products and markets with high margins, the Medica Group has initially supported the development, construction and marketing of systems for Urodynamics, Leukocyapheresis, HIPEC, Gastrointestinal Manometry and Uroflussometri and, more recently , of microbiological water filtration devices, finally starting, in recent years, the development of products for Bioregenerative Medicine and for organ transplantation.

The Medica Group operates through three divisions:

Medical Division , dedicated to the design, development, production and marketing of medical devices and machines for blood filtration and other acute treatments, such as perfusion of organs to be transplanted or HIPEC treatments;

, dedicated to the design, development, production and marketing of medical devices and machines for blood filtration and other acute treatments, such as perfusion of organs to be transplanted or HIPEC treatments; Water Division , dedicated to the design, development, production and marketing of microbiological water purification products;

, dedicated to the design, development, production and marketing of microbiological water purification products; Tecnoideal Automation Division, which takes care of the design, construction, start-up and maintenance of machinery and automated production lines for the assembly of medical devices, both on custom orders and with standard products in the catalog.

The Medical Group produces both in OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and with its own brands for some of the most important biomedical players in the world and also markets its products directly or through consolidated distributors in over 60 countries (including Germany, China and the United States), including those relating to automatic machines for the production of disposable medical devices .

MEDICA – BUDGET DATA

Medica has provided some financial data for 2020 and al first half of 2021.

In detail, the company ended last year with revenues for 44.06 million euros, an increase of 27.1% compared to the 34.67 million obtained the previous year. The management reported that the growth in turnover was organic across the various divisions and not just concentrated in a single type of product. The gross operating margin it increased by 24.2%, from 17.69 million to 9.55 million euros; however the marginality it fell from 22.2% to 21.7%, as a result of increases in fixed assets for internal work. Medica ended 2020 with a Net income (excluding minority interests) of 3.77 million euros, compared to 2.78 million recorded the previous year.

In the first six months of 2021 Medica’s revenues fell by 5.6% to € 20.3 million, while the gross operating margin fell from € 4.9 million to € 4.25 million (-13.3%). Management reported the sharp decline in the Water Division’s revenues, due to Covid-19 which made this segment within hospitals temporarily less of a priority. The company ended the half year with a net profit of 2.3 million euros.

At the end of June 2021 thenet debt of Medica had risen to 7.79 million euros, compared to 3.11 million at the beginning of the year.

In the document admitting the shares to Euronext Growth, Milan Medica specified that has not adopted a dividend policy.

MEDICA – THE STRATEGY

In the document admitting the shares to Euronext Growth Milan Medica indicated that among the future objectives, a further consolidation on the market for own brand products, as well as the launch of a series of devices that have recently obtained CE certification. In addition, the product pipeline will also be joined by one acquisitions strategy to consolidate the commercial presence, even direct, in some markets considered strategic for the growth of the group.

In particular, Medica intends to further strengthen its competitive position in the blood purification and water filtration sectors and therefore continue its growth path through strategic acquisitions of target companies and distributors used by the group.

In detail, the growth by external lines of the Medical Division aims to acquire distribution companies operating in selected markets (Italy, Germany), in order to bring Medica closer to end users through the distributor, in order to accelerate cooperation with the world of hospital clinics. The company also looks to companies active in the medical device and sensor components sector, in order to enrich the portfolio of technological products and facilitate the promotion and marketing of Medica’s medical devices through the transversal sales channels of the OEM-private market. label.

Parallel to the growth by external lines of the Water Division provides for the acquisition of commercial and / or industrial companies in order to benefit from immediate and direct access to the market, and / or to enrich the product portfolio, making it complete.

Finally, the growth through external lines of Tecnoideal aims to integrate THF, acquired at the end of April 2021, into the structure of the Medica Group and the possible acquisition of companies operating in the American market.



