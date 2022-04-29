Medical and nursing early retirement: when will it be implemented?

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá.

The Government ‘stops’ the aspiration of health professionals to be able to access a short-term early retirement at age 60 receiving 100 percent of his pension. He has done so through a parliamentary response in which he maintains that, in access to early retirement, the planning of the needs of these professionals must be taken into account, “which requires years in advance, in anticipation of the vacancies that could be generated”.

With this answer to the question posed by the People’s Parliamentary Group (GPP), on the provisions about taking into account the request of the General Council of Official Medical Associations to make possible a flexible and fair retirement for a risky profession, the Executive prolongs the establishment of a new method for quickly resolve one of the main demands of the medical sector.

Early retirement in health without losing pension

The Government began the new year working on the request for toilets. So much so that, just a month ago, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration He pointed out the three legal formulas that both doctors and nurses can use to be able to access early retirement without losing any percentage of their salary.

Likewise, the Escrivá department announced that it would promote two new procedures with the aim of streamlining the method for setting reduction coefficients and thus anticipating the retirement age of health professionals. On the one hand, they specified that a new procedure that contemplates the indicators to be considered. On the other hand, they pointed out that, once the start of the file is communicated, a report will be prepared on the possibilities of collective identification and, if applicable, the previous accident report.

as far as he could tell Medical Writing Through ministerial sources, the department of José Luis Escrivá is establishing “objective criteria” to analyze what professions have painful conditions in the face of this reduction in the retirement age. These same sources recalled that a work table has been formed with social agents to address this issue and finally establish these hardship criteria that are being analyzed in order to provide a response to health professionals.

However, although everything indicated that early retirement could become a reality in the short term, the historical request of health professionals could finally be delayed in time.