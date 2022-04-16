Medical assistant who was injured in El Yunque begins to communicate with hand signs

The American Physician Assistant Beth Callahanwho had an accident while hiking with her husband and children on a visit to the El Yunque National Forest that left her in a vegetative state, has begun to communicate using hand signals and whiteboardsinformed her husband, Daniel Callahan, in a publication on the portal Caring Bridge.

In an April 7 post, Callahan wrote that his wife has made significant strides in her recovery. “Beth is legitimately communicating with people. She is primarily using thumbs up and thumbs down hand signals, but she is also beginning to use communication boards. It has also started to spell some words in the air,” Callahan explained.

Despite the improved communication, Callahan noted that Beth still has many challenges ahead of her on her way to a full recovery.

Beth, who arrived in Puerto Rico at the end of January of the current year along with her husband and their eight-year-old twins, participated in an excursion, on February 9, 2022, in the National Forest, and at the end of the journey, several people began to jump from a waterfall into a natural pool.

In principle, the woman refused to take the leap because, as her sister Sara Nethercote Hart explained to a television channel in Boston, where the marriage resides, her sister did not usually take risks. Beth finally agreed to a dive, but in trying to launch herself she faltered, and trying to back off the edge, she slipped and fell. As she fell, Beth received a blow to the head that left her unconscious and in a vegetative state.

Beth received assistance in the Medical Center in Río Piedraswhere she was intubated, but was later transferred to a hospital in Boston, and on March 18, she was admitted to Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Medical Care, a specialized hospital center located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Even though she communicates more with each passing day and works hard at physical therapy sessions, each session leaves her drained. She’s not talking, yet, and we haven’t seen much movement from her left arm or leg,” Callahan stressed.

“Beth is more aware of her surroundings with each passing day, which is a blessing and a curse at the same time. He becomes agitated and frustrated because he cannot communicate in a normal way. She wants to see pictures of her children and find out what they’re up to, but when we ask if she wants to see them, she gives an emphatic thumbs down. She doesn’t want her children to see her this way.”he added.

Beth’s recovery update came at a family gathering that her husband called positive and energetic.

“We also started talking about what Beth’s life might look like in the next six months. The team is highly optimistic that she is on the right track to travel to Spaulding in Charlestown in a month or two, where she would perform the heaviest part of her rehabilitation,” she wrote.

“After this, she might go to another care facility for a while, or maybe they’ll tell us she’s ready to go home. We don’t know what that means, at this point. Beth is still in a wide range from ‘could be doing pretty well’ to ‘needs a lot of help’. But, at the very least, she will need another adult to be with her at all times, at least for a while, once she is cleared to go home.Callahan emphasized.

Her husband closed the blog post on a positive note, as Beth has impressed the medical team with her improvement over the past two weeks.

“The team will work as hard as possible to get Beth to the best recovery possible. We have been fortunate to meet and work with so many highly skilled and caring medical professionals throughout this two-month journey,” she stressed.