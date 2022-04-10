Medical Cannabis Cultivation Notice Published: What You Need to Know – Health and Wellness

ROME. “The expression of interest for identifying companies and economic operators capable of cultivating has been published cannabis plants for use in the manufacture of medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials. It is already possible to apply by filling out the form on the website of the Ministry of Defense. The request must be submitted no later than 6 pm on June 27th. We are facing a fundamental step in the country’s self-sufficiency process in the production of medical cannabis “.

The Undersecretary of State for Health Andrea Costa thus announces the publication of the notice for the expression of interest for the qualification of economic operators for the assignment of the cultivation service of cannabis plants for medical use to be given to the Military Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant of Florence.

“The selection of economic operators – he explains – will be divided into 4 phases: qualitative selection of candidates; technical inspection and suitability judgment; confirmation of the expression of interest and transmission of invitations to the restricted procedure; start of the trial with final evaluation and suitability judgment All tests, inspections, assessments will be carried out or monitored by Military Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant of Florencein agreement with the Ministry of Health. The Plant will maintain the manufacturing, quality control and certification activities of the active substance batches “.

For Costa “this is the demonstration that the commitments made in recent months are not just simple promises”. “For us – he adds – the health and quality of life of patients and the maximum possible support for families are a priority”.