Medical cannabis will be used as a treatment for epilepsy in Telethon patients

Rodrigo Durán Silva, vice president of Pharma Latam Khiron, reveals that they will carry out an alternative treatment of medical cannabis in patients of the Teletón Children’s Rehabilitation and Inclusion Centers (CRIT) with epilepsy and spasticity conditions.

“Our goal is to benefit at least 20,000 patients in Mexico in the first year, and let’s say that Telethon patients will benefit,” says the director of the Colombian company, who raised $95 million on the Toronto Stock Exchange to detonate the medical cannabis industry in Latin America.

According to the director of the Colombian company, some 9 million patients in Mexico will benefit from medical cannabis treatment. Half of these Mexican patients suffer from some of the pathologies such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

In Colombia, Khiron has treated more than 15 thousand patients with chronic pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Since January 2021, the regulation supports the prescription of medical cannabis, the dispensing, distribution and legal import of the stratum to Mexico: “We have already submitted the approval of some strata to Cofepris and we are waiting for the approval,” he tells Forbes Mexico.

Khiron is the first Colombian company that boasts the entire medical cannabis production chain. The government of Colombia, led by Iván Duque, has delivered more than 2,000 concessions to trigger the green wave, but those that have already started operations or have already executed their business plan are counted on one hand.

Khiron’s cannabis farm, which produces about 10 tons a year, is free from the guerrilla groups and organized crime that make the news in Colombia every day. Nor is it guarded by the army so that no one gets close, but rather it is protected 24 hours a day with a video surveillance system that precisely films how the anaconda vipers take the cannabis plantation by storm for a few minutes.

To get to the legal cannabis plantation in Khiron, either you arrive by helicopter, as did its investors such as Vicente Fox, Chris Naprawa and Deborah Rosati, who when they visited there were only tapes where the project was believed to be, take the other route by car for more than 6 hours from Bogotá.

For two years, Khiron has had an alliance with the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, to educate through virtual classes on medical cannabis. To date they have trained more than 260 doctors in Mexico

That is where they began to have conversations with different institutions such as Telethon Mexico, because virtual classes and training on medicinal cannabis are offered to doctors from clinics, hospitals and individuals.

A year ago was the first approach with Telethon to discuss everything that is done in Colombia, as well as we showed him the medical evidence of medicinal cannabis and the operation of the Zerenia clinic, which we are going to replicate in Mexico.

The directors of Khiron met with Arturo Pichardo Egea, Corporate Medical Director of the CRIT System Fundación Teletón México, who traveled to Bogotá, Colombia, to learn about and see the Zerenia operation.

The Telethon Mexico doctor understood how we made the safe and responsible prescription of cannabis, the medical follow-up of patients after having been formulated, recalls Rodrigo Durán Silva,

According to the director of the company, the monitoring program, known as Kiero, to monitor patients weekly, is then given a monthly treatment accompanying it in the desired therapeutic effect between the doctor, the program and the patient.

“Once that stratum arrives in Mexico, doctors can prescribe, because master preparations can be produced in a laboratory. That is where the Telethon comes in and the initial idea is to prescribe patients, after having trained their doctors”, comments the director of the Colombian company.

The dispensing of the medicinal cannabis formula will be an alternative treatment for epilepsy and spasticity for child and adult patients at the Children’s Rehabilitation and Inclusion Centers (CRIT).

The Tlalnepantla CRIT will be the first rehabilitation center where it will implement a Specialized Medical Attention Center, like the one that works through Zerenia in Bogotá, Colombia.

The treatments prescribed at the Zerenia clinic are cannabis, hydrotherapies, massages, and all the medical, psychological, and psychiatric studies are carried out on each one. All together, they have managed to cure and alleviate patients such as Guillermo Arturo Prieto (Pirry), a journalist and photographer, and Iván René Valenciano, a former soccer player for Monarcas Morelia and the Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz. Many others have found relief from pain.

The construction of the Medical Care Center is to show how it works and will be used to train and educate Telethon doctors, who will interdependence and consult for different pathologies, explains Rodrigo Durán Silva.

With the Zerenia Tlalnepantla Medical Center, the idea of ​​using alternative medical cannabis treatment for patients with epilepsy and spasticity will permeate, so “there will be expansion to the other centers that Telethon has, which are 24 throughout Mexico.”

— Will medical cannabis treatment be sold to Telethon patients?

—There we would say that we need to finish closing with Telethon, surely in the children’s patients that they manage because they will have the benefits for these patients. In particular adults, the price will surely be in the framework, which will come out of the medicine. That is yet to be defined, but surely there will be some benefits for your Telethon patients, due to this alliance that we are making so that the patient can acquire the medicine the first time, but can continue consuming it. Most of these diseases are chronic and it is important that the patient can have it and have access to it.

Your other plan in Mexico

“We are more than clinics, because we are looking at Medical Care Centers and we want to open 20 in the first year in Mexico,” says Rodrigo Durán Silva.

“This makes the possibility of offering treatment to patients in Mexico very interesting, because in the end we seek to improve the quality of life,” he says.

In Mexico, the pharmacy model works with its adjacent medical office, so there will be a Zerenia Care Center for patients to have a private consultation and doctors prescribe medicinal cannabis, adds the vice president of Pharma Latam Khiron.

The prescription of the alternative medical cannabis treatment will be carried out by doctors who are trained by Pharma Latam Khiron, it adds.

