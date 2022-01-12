Medical center, a thousand swabs a week: Covid point has been upgraded

Reception on the ground floor of the outpatient clinic and tampons in the External Covid Point, connected by a protected pedestrian path. This is the solution studied by the Villorba Medical Center and launched on an experimental basis to make the testing phase easier but above all to enhance a service that already worked by reservation only. In fact, there are already about a thousand swabs that the site carries out every week, with a prevalence of PCR molecular swabs dictated by the significant increase in positive results.

The comment

“We have enhanced the service with an external Covid point to meet the needs of the population, who are asking us for more and more free places. With this in mind, we also plan to support the Ulss services to deal with this difficult situation linked to the resurgence of infections – explains the CEO, Vincenzo Papes – the leaner method allows access to the Covid 19 screening test service even without a reservation, by going in person and without calling. Should this strong pressure continue, we will expand the service in the same way also in our other Treviso offices ».

How does it work

The new service can be carried out from 13 to 18 without reservation by going to the ground floor of the Medicine Center in Viale della Repubblica, proceed with the acceptance and sent to the external Covid Point to carry out the Covid-19 screening swab. The rates remain unchanged: 15 euros for rapid antigenic swabs, 70 euros for molecular swabs. In the case of the antigenic pad, the result is in 15 minutes, after which the green pass is received via text message. By performing a Pcr molecular swab, you will receive the result within the following day.