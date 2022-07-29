Medical College concludes assembly demanding the State open the Luis Eduardo Aybar Hospital

After the peaceful demonstration called by members of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD), which culminated in a violent struggle between health professionals and police officers, the union called an emergency assembly for this Thursday in order to establish a position in the face of what happened and reiterate its demands to the Dominican Government.

At the end of the meeting at noon, the head of surgical services at the Luis Eduardo Aybar Hospital, the place where the meeting took place, José Álvarez Cepeda, reported that require the State to open this health center, alleging that it has remained closed for construction and remodeling for years.

Álvarez Cepeda specified that the doctors have waited a long time for the completion of the hospital facilities and therefore, they considered that it is time to open its doors to the population.

He also added that they will not accept the intervention of “outsiders” to direct or manage the facilities of the sanatorium, referring to the fact that, as they denounced yesterday, the Government has plans to privatize the center through patronage or volunteering.

“This hospital is from the people for the people and it will belong to the Dominican people,” he said.

In this sense, Cepeda declared that the doctors were committed to offering the best health care and solving the ailments of each patient.

CMD calls for sanctions

The president of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD), Senén Caba, asked President Luis Abinader to investigate in depth and punish those involved in the incident that occurred yesterday between the members of the CMD and the police authorities.

“That the pertinent sanctions be produced because it was not just anyone who was run over, it was a group of people who were marching using the powers conferred by the constitutions and laws.”

Caba stated that if the rule of law is lost in the country for demanding better living conditions for citizens and the medical population “everything was simply lost”.