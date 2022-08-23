Medical College recognizes more than 100 medical residents from all over the country

More of one hundred young professionals of the medical careerscattered in different health centers in the province of Santo Domingo and the country, were recognized by the direction of the Dominican Medical College with the granting of certificates.

During the event held in the Dr. Manuel Durán Bracho room, Dr. Senén Caba, president of the CMD, referred to the programs and projects that the union intends to carry out in different medical-cultural fields, in order to achieve a more comprehensive training of young doctors.

“Doctors will receive public speaking classes, as well as other courses related to general culture. Also graduated in relation to the practice of medicine”, explained Caba, prior to the conference on “Medical Ethics, a Cause Not Forgotten“, by Dr. Miosotte Lazala, Secretary of Ethics and Qualifications, at the guild headquarters.

The certificates were delivered by the representative of the secretary general, Dr. Francisca Moronta, who highlighted the efforts of doctors to advance in the interest of quality and warmth of health to the Dominican population.

“The effort we have been making in favor of providing better care for medical services with the quality that the population requires in a general sense has been worth it,” some of the doctors said after the act.

The doctors received recognition medals and scrolls for their performance in the centers where they work, as well as gifts from the Dominican Medical College, such as tablets, sphygmomanometers, oximeters, stethoscopes and books.

The young doctors belong to the Children’s hospitals Dr. Robert Reid Cabral, Father Billini, San Lorenzo de los Mina maternity, Dr. Francisco Moscoso Puello, Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia maternity, UCE Medical Center, Dr. Vinicio Calventi, Dominican Dermatological Institute, Central of the Armed Forces, Plaza de la Salud, National Police, SEMMA-Santo Domingo, Dr. Evangelina Rodríguez, Ramón De Lara, Dr. Félix María Goico, Juan Pablo Pina, Taiwan March 19, Jaime Mota, Dr. Alejandro Cabral , Dr. Antonio Musa, Oliver Pino and Dr. Luis E. Aybar.