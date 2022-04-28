Medical College says they will include five medical residences in Higüey

Santo Domingo, DR.

The president of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD) Senén Caba, reported that five medical residencies at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD)-Higuey Center.

Caba offered these statements in the framework of a meeting-tour with members of the Ministry of Public Health and the provincial directorate of the CMD, at the Hospital General y Especialidades Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia (HGENSA).

Senén Caba indicated that after talking with President Luis Abinader about the importance of these medical specialties, The province of La Altagracia was discussed with the Maternal and Child Hospital and the General Hospital.

He indicated that in coordination with the rector of the UASD, Emma Polanco, a medical school will be opened in a pre-medical version in the academy of this demarcation, with specialties in Gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology, pediatrics, emergency medicine, family and community medicine.

“Higüey is a mega city that has advanced in public and private medicine, and for this reason we assume the commitment that the specialties will be endorsed by the aforementioned academy of studies, the Ministry of Public Health and the Dominican Medical College, for which they are carrying out the pertinent procedures with specialists to assess the programs” emphasized the doctor.

Likewise, he asserted, one must commit to these postgraduate degrees and demonstrate that in the interior of the country it is also possible to graduate specialists that are going to stay in those demarcations.

Within the framework of the meeting, Rocio Varga, new director of that union in La Altagracia, was sworn in by the president of the CMD, Senén Caba, later a tour of Dr. Virgilio Cedano’s clinic, where its director, who runs the same name, showed the doctors the center.