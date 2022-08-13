Medical College will exalt three doctors as Masters of Medicine

Within the framework of the Anniversary Week, the Dominican Medical College chose as Masters of Dominican Medicine to the doctors Plutarco Arias, Fulgencio Severino and Maritza Taveras Adameswhich will be exalted on Thursday, August 18 within the activities of the Guild’s Anniversary Week.

The doctors were selectedfor his valuable contributions in academic terms, as well as in the field of cardiology and pulmonology”, explains in a document the Secretary of Medical Education, under the stewardship of the Wilton Belliard Family, who -in turn- referred to the in-depth management of the selection of those selected as Masters of Dominican Medicine.

The award of Master of Medicine is established, according to Law 68-03, which indicates that the CMD will grant its highest academic award to leading doctors who have carried the health of the Dominican people on their shoulders for a lifetime; with selfless and exemplary dedication to teaching, research and services; serving as excellent paradigms for medical generations.

The new Masters of Medicine

Dr. Plutarco Arias

Dr. Plutarco Arias is a Dominican doctor, civil servant and politician from the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, a specialist in pulmonology.

An expert in pulmonology, a specialist in Sleep Disorders and Apnea, he is a member and founder of the Society of Pulmonologists of the North (Pneumonorte) and current president of said entity at the national level.

Dr. Arias has served as undersecretary of Public Health, as well as past vice president of the Dominican Medical College (CMD) and president of the union’s Santiago branch.

He is a founding member of the Clínica Unión Médica del Norte, where he practices. He is also a researcher and has chaired several medical congresses.

He served as Minister of Public Health of the Dominican Republic from August 2020 to February 2021.

Dr. Fulgencio Severino

Fulgencio Severino Cruz was born on January 16, 1960 in Salcedo, in a humble home.

Since he was a child he had an inclination for medicine, a dream that became a reality when he became a doctor of medicine at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo in 1985.

He has a master’s degree in Social Security Services Management from the Alcalá de Henares University and the Ibero-American Social Security Organization, a master’s degree in Clinical Trials from the Seville University. He is an expert in Applied Statistics in Health Science from the University of Navarra.

He is the author of the books: “Social Security: face of the long-awaited social protection” (2005), “Medical-surgical emergencies”, co-authored with Dr. Julio César Castillo (2010), co-author of “From Echocardiography to the Clinic” (2021), “Hemodynamics and Sudden Death”.

He has published dozens of research articles in national newspapers and medical journals and has lectured extensively on cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Maritza Taveras Adames

Dr. Maritza Taveras is a Doctor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, UASD, in 1977.

Specialist in Cardiology at the Mexican Social Security Institute, La Raza Medical Center Specialty Hospital, Mexico City (1983-1985).

Subspecialty in Cabinets, with emphasis on Echocardiography and Hemodynamics at the Centro Médico La Raza hospital, Mexico, DF (1985-1986).

Master of Higher Education in Health Sciences. She holds a Master’s Degree in Higher Education in Health Sciences, from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo in 2014.

Cardiology Assistant Physician, Padre Billini Teaching Hospital. Assistant physician assigned to the Cardiology service of the Padre Billini hospital. Thesis advisor and jury at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo.

President of the 2011-2013 program of activities of the Society of Cardiology with the theme of heart failure.

Coordinator of social services in conjunction with the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) and the San Juan Bosco parish.

Chief of cardiology residents Hospital de Especialidades Centro Médico. La Raza, Mexico City (1983-1985). Acting head of the cardiology department at Hospital Padre Billini.

Teacher at Hospital Padre Billini, where she was also head of the Cardiology service, coordinator of internal medicine (1986-1988), head of Teaching and Research from 1993-2000.

Member of the Ethics and Qualifications Committee of the Dominican Medical Association. Coordinator of the Chair of Internal Medicine at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), at the Padre Billini teaching hospital.

The special ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:00 pm in the “Dr. Manuel Duran Bracho” from the headquarters of the Dominican Medical College.