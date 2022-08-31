medical conscientious objection and abortion

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The Minister council has given the green light this Tuesday to the reform of the Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health and the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy promoted by the Ministry of Equality, which will allow minors under 16 to abort without parental permission, among other issues. A rule that the medical community receives with skepticism and that, as the Minister for Equality has pointed out, Irene Montero“makes compatible” the right to conscientious objection of health professionals with the right “of all women” to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy.

Likewise, it is established that whoever declares himself an objector will be applied in public and private health. Montero, who has recalled that “always” there will have to be toilets available to perform abortions in hospital centershas expressly acknowledged its gratitude to the women who work in private clinics that “have made it possible to guarantee the voluntary interruption of pregnancy”. “The public network will be the reference network”has added.

However, the guarantee of having toilets available for this practice is seen as more complicated due to the internal policies of the regional Health Services, who for the most part are committed to referring these interventions to private and concerted centers so that it does not affect saturation of public centers.

This derivation is reinforced when counting conscientious objectors, who, for example, in Castilla la Mancha suppose the all the doctors of public centers.

In this regard, the leader has expressed that it has to be regulate the right to medical conscientious objection in this matter, “as was done with the Euthanasia Law”. Likewise, the three days of reflection are eliminated because “the State respects the rights of women and does not doubt its decision.”

“Mandatory” dispensing of the morning after pill

On the other hand, women will have the right to a temporary disability, “if they need it to be able to recover from the interventions for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy”. “Women who need it will be able to access the morning after pill for free in health centers“, continued the Minister for Equality, who stressed that the pill will have to be available “in all pharmacies” mandatory.

The reform, which has been approved in the second round and will be sent to the Cortes Generales for processing, includes an “important” block of accompaniment during pregnancy and childbirth. Pregnant women will be able to have pre-partum leave from week 39 of pregnancy, “which does not take time away from maternity leave.”

To promote good practices in all stages of pregnancy, especially in childbirth and postpartum, a common action protocol “so that the international and state guidelines of the respected delivery reach all the hospitals and delivery rooms in our country”.



Women’s Menstrual Health

On the other hand, this law dedicates a section to the rights related to the women’s menstrual health at all stages of life, including low specific for women who have very painful and disabling periods. “She’s done going to work in pain,” she emphasized.

In addition, it is stipulated that in institutes, prisons, women’s centers, civic centers or social centers, free menstrual health products, such as tampons, compresses or menstrual cups, are distributed with the aim of end period poverty.

In her speech, the head of Equality highlighted that this new rule “guarantees access to sex education” in all stages of childhood and adolescence that aims to “transit to a sexual model and culture based on consent” and “relationships based on good treatment.

Finally, Montero has indicated that, among other forms of violence included in the Istanbul Convention on this matter, the reform of the law includes the sexual exploitation. However, he has confirmed that there are no changes in relation to penalizing surrogacy agencies, which has finally not been included. Even so, the minister recalls that in the processing in Parliament the content of the law may change.