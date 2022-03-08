Medical executive infected by Covid infects son and husband who loses his life: Asp

She was infected by Covid-19, “for lack of protective masks”, in the ward of the “Barone Lombardo” hospital in Canicattì where, in the period between January and February 2020, she worked. She infected her son and her husband who died in November of the same year. The medical director is now suing the Asp of Agrigento so that the court “declares the responsibility of the provincial health company both for the contagion of the doctor attributable to her work activity with the lack of protective masks with transmission of the virus to her son and husband then died, both for not having promptly diagnosed the latter’s contagion, ensuring the right treatment “.

The Asp of Agrigento did not adhere to the mediation procedure and was therefore cited before the court of the city of the Temples. The first hearing will be held on March 30th. “From the examination of the health documentation and the report received from the health management of the Canicattì hospital – write from the ASP – no profiles of responsibility for the health care company emerged”. The interest of the ASP is therefore to appear in court “to support the correctness of the work and obtain the rejection of the claims made”. In the summons, the amount of compensation for damages was not indicated, but it was specified “to be quantified during the trial”. The special commissioner of the ASP has decided to confer the professional assignment, for the representation and defense of the body, to an external lawyer, registered in the lists of trusted professionals.

He died of Covid-19, a doctor and Asp sued for damages

Already at the beginning of the year, the heirs of a man who died of Covid-19 had sued a doctor and the provincial health company before the court of Agrigento. They considered “the conduct of the attending physician to be erroneous, marked by serious imprudence, negligence and inexperience in the health management of the contraction of the virus which their family member was affected by”. To diagnose that the man had contracted the Coronavirus, after the emergency hospitalization, were the doctors of the infectious diseases department of the “Sant’Elia” hospital in Caltanissetta. The man from Agrigento who had started to feel ill on 26 September 2020 died of cardiocirculatory arrest on 15 October.