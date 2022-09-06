Medical experience in teaching status: What weight does it have?

Pablo Lara, president of the Conference of Deans of Medicine.

Give a higher value to healthcare experience of health professionals in access to a university career has become one of the great challenges of the academic sector. The deans of Medicine have already prepared a formal proposal so that the experience in the National Health System (SNS) counts in the same way as the merits of research when accrediting the teaching staff. A change of criteria that they will try to include through a reform of the Personal Teaching and Research Statute.

The president of the National Conference of Deans of Medicine, Paul Larahas advanced to Medical Writing this strategy, which would also imply a transformation of the current criteria used by the Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA), as well as the bases of the rest of regional review bodies.

Teachers have already tried to balance the weight of the care and research curriculum of teachers through the reform of the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) that the Government has designed, but the bill only recognizes that the health activity will be valued “adequately”. Hence, they have taken one more step to shield their bet. “These proposals have been collected, although they need further development and specification”, Lara stated.

After several meetings to promote change, the president of the deans of Medicine has recognized that the novelties of the law represent an “improvement with respect to the previous regulations”, but has insisted that it must still be “more specified” through the reform battery that they have requested. “It is essential that healthcare activity has the same recognition as teaching and research activity”has exposed.



The deans support the temporary veto in Medicine

Beyond the revaluation of the healthcare experience, from the Conference of Deans of Medicine they have supported other aspects of the regulations presented by the Ministry of Universities such as the decision to exclude medicine professors from anti-temporality plans. The draft considers that the nature of their position does not allow them to be integrated into the strategy to limit the volume of temporary teachers to 20 percent of the total.

Lara has described this decision as “logical” since in the faculties a “high number of teachers who are specialists and who are working in health centers”. In his opinion, there must be a considerable number of teachers who meet these characteristics, which prevents the same criteria from being used as with other careers. “They should not be counted in the total number of professors at the university,” he has stated.

“We must remember that the squares of Associates of Health Sciences can only be performed by specialists who have their employment relationship in the health centers where they work”, added the president of the deans of Medicine.

The Council of Ministers already agreed at the end of June on the draft of the new Organic Law of the University System, although the rule still has to complete its parliamentary process. The Government has not yet secured the support of its main partners to carry out the text in Congress, although the intention is that it enter into force in the first half of 2023.