Medical guard, reorganization of the offer due to the shortage of doctors

The continuing shortage of doctors, despite the appeals and the incentives proposed, forces Ulss Dolomiti to reshape the offer of the emergency medical service in the area.

For the next few weeks, continuity of care will be organized as follows:

District 1

From tomorrow, Sunday 28 November, the service in Comelico and Alto Cadore will be integrated, in some shifts, from the Cortina office.

For the Canale d’Agordo office, most of the shifts will be guaranteed by doctors in attendance. Any uncovering will be managed by the Caprile office.

In both cases, the citizen, by calling 118, will be taken in charge by the nearest active continuity assistance center.

On the other hand, offices in Belluno, Val di Zoldo, Caprile and Cortina will be fully operational.

District 2

For the month of December, calls to the Lamon office, as already happens for the Borgo Valbelluna office, will be handled by the doctors on duty at the Feltre office.

After explaining this reorganization, Ulss Dolomiti thanks the general practitioners who supported the continuity of care service in this period, which is now no longer possible due to the commitment required by the anti-flu and anti-covid vaccination campaign.

The ULSS then informs that, in the meantime, in order to try to guarantee citizens adequate assistance coverage, a complete package of accommodation, economic incentives and training course has been devised to support the activity to be carried out to be able to convince some doctors to be come on.