Medicine is one of the best valued professions in the world and in this period where health is highly persecuted by everyone in the world, it is where the approach of the universality of medicine and its teaching resources is made. the illustrator Chidiebere Ibe made his contribution to the study of medicine by creating illustrations that reflect black people in a country where this characteristic predominates in the skin.











© Medical illustrations that make medicine more inclusive





I went from being an illustrator to being an activist

Medical books are designed and produced by light-skinned people, so the representation of sub-Saharan or non-light-skinned people is biased in textbooks for medical students and their support guides. Through his Twitter account, Chidiebere Ibe shared the images of a pregnancy by an African woman and her baby. ‘I am black and black is beautiful! Diversity in medical illustration should be encouraged more of this!’, he mentions in his post. In different interviews Ibe has spoken about his initiative and the reasons for promoting these illustrations. ‘The images were a voice that spoke for the black population, so I understood that these drawings mean much more than support for medicine, Suddenly I realized that these images also had a purpose ‘, he told German television DW. The cartoonist points out that there is a statistic of people who have been misdiagnosed due to lack of representation in medical textbooks. ‘In the case of skin rashes, they manifest differently on light skin than on dark skin, which has caused misdiagnosis due to lack of specific knowledge of these conditions,’ Ibe commented. Although his work has received much support, Ibe’s dream is to be able to spread health information in a more inclusive way that involves people of black skin. He set up a funding campaign through Go Fund Me to raise resources and be able to promote the creation of these teaching materials. So far he has raised 30 thousand 475 pounds sterling (838 thousand 221 Mexican pesos), his goal was to reach 21 thousand 400 US dollars, currently he has raised 40 thousand 617 usd. Initially, his plan was to study at the Medical University in Kiev, Ukraine, however, he is still in his native Nigeria where he is generating important changes in the medical and academic community of the African nation.