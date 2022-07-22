Medical intern was murdered while consulting in Durango; the alleged perpetrator was arrested

Eric Andrade was murdered in Durango while treating a patient (Photo: Tw @FelipesolisMIDA)

Eric David Andrade Ramirez, a medical internit was murdered in the Comprehensive Hospital of El Salto, Pueblo Nuevo, Durango. The murder occurred on July 15 while the young man from 24 years cared for a patient in the clinic where he provided social service.

José Rosas Aispuro, governor of the state, condemned the events on the morning of this Saturday, July 16. Hours later he assured that the alleged culprit of the murder was arrested by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE). It was through his profile on Twitter @AispuroDurango that he exposed:

“The Prosecutor General @DanielRocjaMX1 informs me of the arrest of a person, allegedly responsible for the events in which the young Dr. Eric was deprived of his life in El Salto, Pueblo Nuevo”

Eric was a student at the Autonomous University of Durango (UAD). Unofficial sources indicate that the young he was fifteen days away from completing his social service and that he was murdered by a man who under the influence of drugs he shot him several times in the head.

The governor of Durango assured that there will be better conditions for interns (Photo: @AispuroDurango)

The fact caused indignation between civil society and the medical community. Among the groups that have responded to the tragedy is the Mexican Association of Physicians in Training (FMEA), which shared a position in which they assured that the conditions to carry out medical practices are not adequate. under this tenor demanded that the government of the entity do justice in Eric’s case.

Likewise, the AMMEF asked the competent authorities assess security conditions in the places where the places to be offered are found in August 2022, do not offer places on insecure sitesnot hold the interns responsible for health care in the unaccompanied communities and attend to complaints and reports in a timely manner.

Under this tenor, Aispuro Roses assured that met with the Health Safety Committeeto establish mechanisms of security enforcement in rural clinics and hospitals. The state president also added that the prosecutor will give clear information regarding the case, he said:

“I asked the prosecutor for a timely report to the family, the medical community and society in general”

Doctors repudiated Eric’s murder (PHOTO: VICTORIA VALTIERRA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The one who also made statements regarding what happened was the Secretary of Health of Durango, Sergio Gonzalez Romero, who went to the medical facilities where Eric was deprived of life. Through his Twitter account @glezromeros he said:

“As a doctor, I repudiate the violent acts against the union. I appreciate the prompt action of the competent authorities”

An IMSS doctor was also recently murdered (Photo: Facebook/ Masiel Mexia Medina)

It should be remembered that the violent death of Eric Andrade occurred just three days after Dr. Masiel Mexía was killed in the Sierra Taraumara. The anesthesiologist, who worked at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Welfare, was shot to death in San Juanito, Bocoyna in Chihuahua.

The FGE reported that the murder of Masiel Mexía happened in his house, in Barrio Satélite and that the health professional received bullet wounds in the head and chest. His death caused great anger to the doctors of Ciudad Juarez, who manifested to demand justice for his colleague.

Information is circulating on social networks that, as in the case of the IMSS doctor, the doctors will hold demonstrations for Eric’s murder.

KEEP READING:

Low salaries, temporary contracts and the latent threat of organized crime: the job offer for Mexican doctors

Unemployment, insecurity and poor payments: the problems that drown Mexican doctors

María de Jesús was killed when she was thrown from a building, IPN recognized the crime and gave her mother postmortem title